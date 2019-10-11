2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.82, 832,862 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,488,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

Get 2U alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director John M. Larson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,181.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 72,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $2,869,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in 2U by 17.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $752,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.