19,753 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 272,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after buying an additional 27,281 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Shares of PG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.40. 1,190,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. The firm has a market cap of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

