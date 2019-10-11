10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

In related news, Director Bryan E. Roberts bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund I, L.P. bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Insiders bought 517,500 shares of company stock worth $19,711,800 in the last 90 days.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

