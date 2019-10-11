$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 69,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,213,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,145,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,678 shares of company stock worth $69,039,686. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after buying an additional 993,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,517,000 after buying an additional 215,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 289.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $342,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 40.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,053. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

