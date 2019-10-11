$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

MMC stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

