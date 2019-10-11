$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Premier also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on Premier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. 966,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,954. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

