$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. 43,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,023. The company has a market cap of $728.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 154.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

