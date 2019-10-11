-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 10,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,129. The company has a market capitalization of $745.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,252.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,927 shares of company stock worth $2,876,825 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

