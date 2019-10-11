$0.32 EPS Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. AlarmCom reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. 6,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,193. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter worth $150,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

