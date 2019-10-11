-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Mongodb reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.79.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $250,447.08. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $373,775.85. Insiders sold a total of 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.21. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 0.08.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

