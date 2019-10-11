$0.26 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.46. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,755,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 90,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,245. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

