$0.26 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.46. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,755,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNRL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 90,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,245. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
