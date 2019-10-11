$0.16 EPS Expected for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. New Street Research cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,532. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

