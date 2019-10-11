-$0.16 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Heat Biologics also reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 386.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,886. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.