ZPER Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $888,825.00 and $16,011.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Allbit and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00076403 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00407893 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011764 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008438 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.