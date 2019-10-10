Zero (ZER) Trading Down 28.5% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market capitalization of $429,543.00 and approximately $1,525.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,160,704 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,501 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

