Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.24. 20,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,341. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 239.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4,775.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

