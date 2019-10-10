Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $203.04 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $37.78 or 0.00442273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, YoBit, GOPAX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $287.07 million and $203.04 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00096482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002375 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,599,169 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CEX.IO, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Cryptohub, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Gemini, Bitlish, Ovis, Kuna, BX Thailand, WEX, Coinut, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Gate.io, Graviex, Kraken, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinrail, OTCBTC, BitBay, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LocalTrade, Coinroom, BCEX, CoinEx, LBank, Bitfinex, GOPAX, BigONE, Bit-Z, Allcoin, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, C2CX, Cryptopia, Bitinka, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.