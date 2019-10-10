Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 20,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

