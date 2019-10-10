Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PBA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 172.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

