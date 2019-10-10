Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Internap from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark set a $8.00 price objective on Internap and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.64.

NASDAQ INAP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 1,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Internap has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $72.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.08.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Internap will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Internap by 1.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Internap by 86.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 168,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth about $322,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

