Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apergy (NYSE:APY) to Sell

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

APY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Apergy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Apergy stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 655,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.29. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,628,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

