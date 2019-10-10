Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post $1.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Waste Management also posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

WM stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.44. 1,757,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,391. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Waste Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

