Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 371,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,713. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $52,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 275,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

