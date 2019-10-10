Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $894.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $885.40 million and the highest is $913.77 million. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $747.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.46. The stock had a trading volume of 336,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,452. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

