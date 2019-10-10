Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,126 shares of company stock worth $2,660,319. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 975,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,082. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $59.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.