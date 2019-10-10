Zacks: Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $23.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.89 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $12.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $88.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.69 million, with estimates ranging from $51.68 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,806. The firm has a market cap of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

