Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.48). Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 44.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $3,207,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

