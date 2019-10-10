Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 10,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,918,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,144,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

