Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.34 Million

Analysts predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $708.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.80 million. Endo International reported sales of $745.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $844.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Endo International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

