Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $76.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $75.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $320.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $331.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $458.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 3,882 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $87,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,979 shares of company stock worth $7,405,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

