Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Virtusa stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 8.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth $578,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 6,694.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 67,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 812,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

