Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

PULM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

PULM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,962. The company has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.29. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

