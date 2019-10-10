Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.88. 15,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.