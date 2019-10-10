XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,850 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPP. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on XP Power from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

XP Power stock traded up GBX 140 ($1.83) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,480 ($32.41). 11,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,377 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,347.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,100 ($40.51).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

