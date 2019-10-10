WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

NYSE:WPX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,241. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,467,000 after acquiring an additional 535,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,131,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after buying an additional 5,905,052 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

