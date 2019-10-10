WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Buys A$148,464.60 in Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Michael Gregg purchased 4,254 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$34.90 ($24.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,464.60 ($105,294.04).

ASX:WTC traded down A$0.71 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$34.23 ($24.28). 870,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WiseTech Global Ltd has a 12-month low of A$14.89 ($10.56) and a 12-month high of A$38.80 ($27.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of A$27.07.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

