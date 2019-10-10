Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $3.31. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 285 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,548.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

