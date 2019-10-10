Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

WIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Shares of LON:WIN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 223 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.67. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.