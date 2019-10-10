Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Welltower by 237.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 144,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,005. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.21. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.