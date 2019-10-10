Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $31.35 million and $2.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00008616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, DragonEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,565,308 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS, Allbit, Binance, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

