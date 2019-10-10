Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by AI Financial Services LLC

AI Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of AI Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AI Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $129.33. 4,452,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,480. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

