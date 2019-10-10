Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 82.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,070 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 7.3% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 69,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,751. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

