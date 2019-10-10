Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after buying an additional 87,732 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 106,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 249.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 256,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,375. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $338.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

