Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 207 ($2.70) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 209 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.05 ($2.47).

VOD stock opened at GBX 162.30 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.40. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93). The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

