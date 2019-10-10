Vietnam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

The firm has a market cap of $97.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.22.

About Vietnam (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.