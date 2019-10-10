VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 110.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 355,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186,998 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $9,847,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,194. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a 0.28750 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.