VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Cut by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $748,262,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after purchasing an additional 543,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.