Veros Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Veros has a market cap of $48,049.00 and approximately $47,480.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,915,038 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

