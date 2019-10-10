Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

