Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

Vericel stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Vericel has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.08 million, a P/E ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $334,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,125 shares of company stock worth $1,482,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,775,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,907,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

